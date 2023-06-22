World

China: 31 killed in massive cooking gas explosion at restaurant

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 22, 2023 | 01:27 pm 1 min read

The incident occurred in Yinchuan (Representational image)

As many as 31 people were killed and seven sustained injuries in a massive cooking gas leak explosion at a restaurant in the city of Yinchuan in northwest China, the Associated Press reported, quoting officials. The incident occurred at around 8:40pm on Wednesday (local time) on a busy street as people were gathering on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

One injured person in critical condition

According to reports, one of the seven injured was in "critical condition." Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping "demanded all-out efforts in treating the wounded and the strengthening of safety supervision and management in key industries and fields to effectively protect people's lives and property," state broadcaster CCTV reported. The rescue efforts concluded by 4:00am on Thursday (local time).

