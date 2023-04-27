India

After Ladakh, China calls for no-patrol zones all along LAC

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 27, 2023, 08:30 pm 2 min read

China has reportedly called on India to agree to a moratorium on patrolling in not just the disputed border areas in Ladakh but all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which borders Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. India is yet to respond to the proposal and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh might discuss it with his Chinese counterpart this week.

Why does this story matter?

Border tensions between India and China have escalated since 2020.

Both countries have varied perceptions of the LAC, the de facto border between them, which causes regular tension.

Troops from both sides have also clashed along the border several times over the matter.

Notably, China claims parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh as its own and has attempted to enter and capture these regions.

Chinese defense minister to visit India for SCO meet

Reportedly, China proposed the creation of buffer zones with moratoriums on patrolling all along the LAC, especially in areas where both countries differ on the border alignment. However, India has reportedly insisted on first resolving the three-year-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Amid these tensions, Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu is set to visit Delhi this week for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

India, China held 18th round of military talks

On Sunday, India and China held the 18th round of top-level military talks to ease diplomatic tensions. The two countries last held the Corps Commander-level talks to discuss outstanding issues along the border in December 2022. Recently, India's Border Roads Organization (BRO) changed the signboard at Uttarakhand's Mana village to "India's first village," which earlier read "India's last village."

Bhutan seeking border negotiations with China

China also has border disputes with Bhutan and is pressurizing the Himalayan nation to reach an agreement with it. However, Bhutan will need India's approval to sign a deal, as it has a close relationship with Delhi and receives aid worth millions of dollars.

Indian, Chinese troops scuffled in Tawang in December

In December 2022, Indian soldiers entered into a brief scuffle with Chinese troops along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh that led to injuries on both sides. In June 2020, Indian and Chinese forces clashed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, resulting in 20 Indian soldiers' deaths, the deadliest in 46 years. As per Australian newspaper The Klaxon, China lost 38 soldiers, although it wasn't confirmed.