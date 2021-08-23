Ladakh gets its first roving cinema

Ladakh got its first roving cinema on Sunday with a private company installing an inflatable theater in the union territory

Ladakh got its first roving cinema on Sunday with a private company installing an inflatable theater in the union territory. A spokesman of PictureTime Digiplex said in a statement that in an endeavor to make a world-class digital cinema watching experience accessible to every corner of India, the company has installed its traveling, inflatable theater in Leh.

Details

Pankaj Tripathi was the guest of honor for the event

The company claimed it to be the highest altitude theater in the world, installed at a height of 11,562 feet. The spokesman said the inflatable theater was installed at the NSD Grounds in Leh and the chief guest for the event was Ladakh Buddhist Association president Thupstan Chewang and actor Pankaj Tripathi was the guest of honor.

Information

'Sekool' and 'Bell Bottom' were screened at the event

Critically acclaimed short film Sekool on the Changpa Nomads of Ladakh, directed by Stenzin Tankong, was screened at the launch of the theater. Notably, a special screening of the recently released film Bell Bottom was done later in the evening for Army and CISF personnel.

Reach

'Vision has been to reach out to entertainment dark spots'

Founder of Picturetime Digiplex Sushil Chaudhary said the vision has always been to reach out to entertainment dark spots of India. "Ladakh had been missing out on the big cinema screen and I always wanted to bring in a multiplex cinema watching experience for the people here. I am so grateful to the Government of Ladakh for having faith in us," he said.

Pankaj Tripathi

I've come across amazing talent here: Tripathi

Meanwhile, Tripathi said installing cinemas in Ladakh was a beautiful initiative. "For someone like me who belongs to the film world, this comes across as such a unique means of film exhibition. Having a concept like this, that too in a gorgeous location such as Leh is absolutely incredible. I've been shooting in Leh and I've come across such amazing talent here," he added.

Quote

It would create wonderful opportunities for Ladakh's talented people: Tripathi

"Through Picturetime's inflatable traveling theater, people here won't just get access to the latest films, but it would also create wonderful opportunities for the talented people of Ladakh," Tripathi said.