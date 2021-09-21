Ladakh all set to host first Himalayan Film Festival

The first edition of the Himalayan Film Festival will begin in Leh, the capital city of Ladakh on September 24

The first edition of the Himalayan Film Festival will begin in Leh, the capital city of Ladakh on September 24, officials said. The five-day-long film festival, which is being organized by the administration of the union territory of Ladakh in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals (DIFF) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will conclude on September 28.

Information

Festival is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs, and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will be the chief guest at the event. The festival is a part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India's Independence.

Details

It will see active participation from local filmmakers

Keeping in view Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Jan Bhagidhari, the film festival will have active participation from the local filmmakers and showcase talent from across various Himalayan states and Union Territories. Popular films from Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh besides Indian Panorama selected films will be showcased during the movie gala.

Festival

Masterclasses, In-conversation sessions will also be organized

Masterclasses on editing by Priya Krishnaswamy, wildlife by Nallamuthu, direction by Nila Madhab Panda, and in acting by Phonsok Ladakhi will be organized during the festival. The masterclasses are aimed to provide necessary skills and networking opportunities to budding and established filmmakers. Renowned film personalities including Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Kirti Kulhari will be part of the In-conversation sessions.

Further details

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' to be screened at opening ceremony

There will also be a competition section for short films and documentaries to recognize the talented filmmakers from the Himalayan region, and connect to the sparsely located film-making community of the region and encourage fresh talent Notably, Sidharth Malhotra's latest release Shershaah will be screened at the opening ceremony, while The Shepherdess of Glacier will bring the curtains down.

Quote

Festival aims to showcase Ladakh as an attractive film destination

Secretary Information Padma Angmo had previously said that the five-day festival also aims to create an interactive and exposure platform to promote aspiring local filmmakers and to showcase Ladakh as an attractive film destination.