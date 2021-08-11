Ladakh to host first Himalayan film festival from September 24

The five-day festival also aims to create an interactive and exposure platform to promote aspiring local filmmakers

The union territory of Ladakh is hosting the first edition of The Himalayan Film Festival 2021 (THFF) from September 24 to 28 in the capital city, Leh, officials said. The five-day festival also aims to create an interactive and exposure platform to promote aspiring local filmmakers and to showcase Ladakh as an attractive film destination, Secretary Information Padma Angmo said.

Collaboration

Popular films from Himalayan states will be showcased

The festival is being organized by Leh in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Popular films from the Himalayan states viz Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh besides Indian panorama selected films will be showcased during the festival, the secretary information Ladakh said.

Details

A competition section for short films and documentaries

Angmo said masterclasses and conversation sessions with renowned film personalities aiming to impart necessary skills and networking opportunities to established filmmakers would also be organized during the festival. "There will also be a competition section for short films and documentaries to recognize talented filmmakers in the Himalayan region, connect to the sparsely located film-making community of the region and encourage fresh talent," Angmo said.

Quote

DIPR Leh took to twitter to announce the THFF details

"UT Administration Ladakh in collaboration with @official_dff to organize the first Himalayan Film Festival from 24th-28th September 2021 at Leh #Ladakh," Department of Information and Public Relations, Leh said yesterday on Twitter.

Twitter Post

