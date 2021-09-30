Never got my due before OTT: Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari expressed satisfaction that writers were finally getting their due from the industry

Actor Kirti Kulhari, star of popular web series like Four More Shots Please! and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, says she is happy to be part of OTT platforms that have welcomed new talent with open arms. Streaming services have given more opportunities in the showbiz not only to actors but also to directors and writers, she added.

OTT has also given opportunity to directors and writers: Kulhari

"I never got my due before OTT. I'm very happy now to be here at a time when so many new faces, such new talents are entering the industry. Not just actors but also directors, DOPs, and writers," Kulhari said.

Kulhari was speaking at the first Himalayan Film Festival

Kulhari also talked about her experience of doing theater during an interactive session "Acting for the Camera" at the closing ceremony of the first Himalayan Film Festival held at Leh in Ladakh union territory on Tuesday night. She talked about her choice of films like the 2016 acclaimed legal drama Pink, and about her journey as an actor so far.

Being an actor is all about bringing a change: Kulhari

"Cinema is a very powerful medium to bring about change and that's the reason I'm doing what I'm doing," she said. "For me being an actor is all about bringing a change. These are conversations we should have about different kinds of things. Most of my work talks about things that have either not been talked about or been ignored or suppressed," she added.

I know the impact film like 'Pink' can have: Kulhari

The actor said it was important that every individual, irrespective of gender, was empowered. "The film Pink, for example, is about consent. When I do a film like Pink, I know the impact it has. Even if it makes 10 people think about the idea of consent, we have won. Every individual's thinking matters," Kulhari added.

Writers are now finally getting their due: Kulhari

She also expressed satisfaction that writers were finally getting their due from the industry. "Writers are now finally getting their due. I'm from the industry but I know how we treat our writers. We all keep saying things like content is the king of the script but we don't give them (writers) their due," she said.

Ladakhi short film 'Sekool' won the award for best screenplay

The closing ceremony of the film gala comprised the award ceremony for the special competition section for short films and documentaries at the festival to recognize the Himalayan region's talented filmmakers. Ladakhi short film Sekool, directed by Stenzin Tankong, won the award for best screenplay.