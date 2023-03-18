World

Biden to host Modi for state dinner; China on 'menu'

Biden to host Modi for state dinner; China on 'menu'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 18, 2023, 12:12 pm 3 min read

US President Joe Biden will likely host PM Narendra Modi for a state dinner this summer

United States (US) President Joe Biden will likely host PM Narendra Modi for a state dinner this summer amid deepening Indo-US ties in various sectors, reported Bloomberg. Modi's reported US visit would be crucial as it will focus on strengthening joint initiatives for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" amid an alleged threat posed by China in the region and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, too.

Why does this story matter?

China and the US are competing for global supremacy, while Russia faces sanctions from the West following its invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, India and China have been involved in a border dispute since 2020. Both have different perspectives on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has led to repeated tensions.

Amid these issues, the US has been looking to strengthen relations with India.

State dinner for PM Modi to be held in June

Biden's state dinner for Modi will likely take place in June or later, and it would be the third formal state visit and dinner hosted by him, Bloomberg reported citing White House sources. Notably, Biden hosted his first state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in December last year, while one for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled for April 26, 2023.

Biden will be key guest at G20 Summit

Biden is also slated to be one of the key guests at the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit in New Delhi in September. The Russia-Ukraine crisis might dominate the event's discussions, according to reports. The US president is also likely to see PM Modi in Australia in May when leaders, including from Australia and Japan, will assemble for the upcoming Quad Summit.

Deepening Indo-US ties in defense and technology

Last month, the US and India announced a pact to exchange sophisticated defense and computer technologies, including collaborative development of aircraft engines. Notably, both Democrats and Republicans have wanted to build ties with PM Modi. The alliance is meant to offset Russian influence in India by lowering the country's traditional reliance on Moscow for military gear, as well as China's rising aggressiveness.

China-Russia factors are real: NSA Jake Sullivan

"The China-Russia factors are real, but so is the idea of building a deep, democratic ecosystem of high technology," said the US's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. "So, geopolitics doesn't sit off to the side, but it's not a comprehensive explanation for what's at work."

US condemns China's military aggression

Separately, the US recently condemned China's military aggression to change the status quo along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. While introducing a resolution in the Senate, the US senators expressed their support for "unequivocally recognizing the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India" and recognized the "McMahon Line" as the international boundary between China and India.