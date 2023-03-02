India

JNU to fine students for dharnas, cancel admissions for violence

Mar 02, 2023

The new directives came into effect on February 3

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has come up with a new set of rules, under which it will impose a penalty of Rs. 20,000 on students holding dharnas. They can also face a fine of up to Rs. 30,000 or get expelled from the university for resorting to violence, say the latest rules. The directives reportedly came into effect on February 3.

Why does this story matter?

The new rulebook was developed after JNU students held protests over the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi earlier this year. The documentary, titled India: The Modi Question, is reportedly based on an unpublished report by a team of the United Kingdom's government that reportedly investigated and held Modi directly responsible for the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Students to be punished for 17 'crimes'

Both full and part-time students of the JNU can be punished for 17 "crimes," according to the new rules. The crimes include gambling, blockage, using abusive language, forgery, and unauthorized occupation of hostel rooms. Students will be fined or expelled for all acts of violence and coercion, like sit-in demonstrations, gheraos, and sexual harassment, which disrupt academic and administrative functioning.

Document created for 'court matters': Executive Council member

A member of the Executive Council—the JNU's highest decision-making authority—told PTI the document was created for "court matters." However, slamming the new rules, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) JNU Secretary Vikas Patel said, "Instead of focusing on improvement of security, the JNU admin has imposed this draconian code of conduct, without any discussion with the stakeholders, especially the student community. We demand its rollback."