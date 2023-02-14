India

Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land in Varanasi

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 14, 2023, 03:09 pm 2 min read

The Congress alleged that Varanasi airport authority under pressure from the government "deliberately" did not allow Rahul Gandhi's plane to land

The Congress alleged that airport authority, under pressure from the government, "deliberately" did not allow Rahul Gandhi's plane to land in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. The airport authority at Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport denied landing permission, citing heavy aircraft movement and traffic congestion amid President Draupadi Murmu's visit. In response, Congress claimed that the BJP government is scared of Gandhi.

Why does this story matter?

Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency.

Since its Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress appears to have gained ground on the BJP. With the General Elections nearing, the tussle between the two biggest national parties is soaring.

The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to stifle Gandhi's voice by removing his remarks in Parliament questioning Prime Minister Modi from the record.

Landing permission denied at last minute: Ajay Rai

Returning from his constituency of Wayanad in Kerala, Gandhi's flight was scheduled to land at the airport on Monday night but was denied permission "at the last minute," said Congress leader Ajay Rai. Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal denied the allegations, saying there was no prior information about Gandhi's arrival, and the air traffic controller had been informed that the landing was canceled.

BJP government harassing Rahul Gandhi: Rai

Gandhi was scheduled to go to Prayagraj

After landing, Gandhi was scheduled to offer prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple, which President Murmu visited on Monday after praying at Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav temple. It was her maiden visit to Varanasi, during which she attended the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Gandhi was to attend a function at Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Not allowed to land hours after President's departure: Congress

Rai alleged that even two hours after President Murmu's departure, Gandhi's plane was not allowed to land on the pretext of air traffic. The district administration informed that the city roads were chock-a-block as traffic eased after the President's departure.