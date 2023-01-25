India

Lakhimpur violence: SC grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra

Lakhimpur violence: SC grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 25, 2023, 11:13 am 1 min read

Supreme Court has granted 8-week bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur violence case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Ashish Mishra for eight weeks with conditions in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, ANI reported. Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, is one of the accused in the case. Last week, SC reserved its order on his bail plea. Earlier, he had challenged the Allahabad High Court's order, which rejected his bail plea.

Why does this story matter?

Mishra allegedly plowed through a farmers' rally protesting the now-scrapped farm laws in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia in October 2021.

This triggered massive violence in the area, killing four farmers, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, a driver, and a journalist.

The incident also triggered a strong reply from the agitators, who also accused the BJP government of protecting the accused.