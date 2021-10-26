Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC asks UP to identify more eye-witnesses

The Supreme Court expressed surprise over the fact that only 23 eye-witnesses were traced in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to identify more witnesses of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and provide them protection. The apex court expressed surprise over the fact that only 23 eye-witnesses had been traced by the police, despite hundreds being present at the crime scene. The matter has been slated for further hearing on November 8.

On October 3, Union Minister Ajay Mishra's convoy mowed down a farmers' protest rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, triggering violence. Eight people were killed, including four farmers. Amid differences between protesting farmers and the government over agricultural laws, the incident was seen as a deliberate attempt to crush dissent. The Supreme Court has also repeatedly pulled up the UP government over a lax probe.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli looked into the second status report filed by UP government on Tuesday. The report said that the statements of 30 among 68 witnesses have been recorded under Section 164. Twenty-three among them were eye-witnesses. The bench orally told UP to identify more eye-witnesses.