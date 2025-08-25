Why Apple is delaying AirPods Max 2 headphones

Apple 's long-awaited second-generation AirPods Max headphones won't be hitting the market anytime soon. The delay is largely due to a peculiar situation where the current model is both too popular and not popular enough at the same time. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported this on Sunday, highlighting Apple's dilemma with its high-end audio product.

Market challenge The headphones dilemma Gurman explained that the AirPods Max are too popular for Apple to consider discontinuing the model. However, at the same time, they aren't selling in large enough numbers to justify the investment of time and money into developing a new version. This strange market position has left Apple in a bind, delaying any potential updates or upgrades for its high-end headphones.

USB-C transition Lack of significant updates since launch Since their launch over four years ago, the AirPods Max have only seen minor updates. The most notable change was the addition of a USB-C port in September 2024, which was mandated by EU regulations. Other than that, there haven't been any major changes to the headphones. This lack of significant updates further highlights Apple's struggle with its high-end audio product line.

Strategic shift What about Beats headphones? Gurman suggested that it might be more logical for teams responsible for AirPods Max updates to focus on other, more popular AirPods products. He also hinted that work on speakers and microphones in other Apple products would take precedence over an update for the AirPods Max. This strategic shift could explain why a refresh is still some way off.