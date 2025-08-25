Apple AirPods Pro 3 to get heart rate tracking

Apple is all set to launch its third-generation AirPods Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new wireless earbuds are expected to come with a heart rate tracking feature. The system will use optical sensors, similar to the ones seen in the Powerbeats Pro 2 earlier this year. When both earbuds are worn, they will pulse hundreds of times per second to measure heart rate by detecting changes in blood flow.

Data sync Data synced with Health app on iPhone The heart rate data collected by the AirPods Pro 3 will be synced with the Health app on an iPhone. It can also be shared with third-party fitness platforms. This move marks a significant expansion of Apple's health and fitness capabilities beyond its Apple Watch, making it more convenient for users who use their earbuds during workouts.

Enhanced features Improved sound quality, ANC expected In addition to heart rate tracking, the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 are also expected to offer improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. There are reports of possible design tweaks and longer battery life as well. The current second-generation AirPods Pro were launched in September 2022 with a USB-C charging case update in 2023. However, this year's AirPods Pro 3 are likely to be a major upgrade over their predecessor.

Launch schedule AirPods Pro 3 likely launching alongside Apple Watch refresh Apple usually launches a new generation of AirPods with its iPhones. So, we can expect the new AirPods Pro 3 to debut at the company's fall launch event in September. Apart from the AirPods Pro 3, Apple is also expected to unveil refreshed Apple Watch models, faster versions of the Vision Pro headset, and iPad Pro models powered by the new M5 processor.