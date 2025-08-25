Next Article
Google Drive gets built-in video editor for Workspace users
Google just rolled out Google Vids, a built-in video editor for Drive.
Now, if you have an eligible Google Workspace (Business, Enterprise, Essentials, Nonprofits, or Education), AI Pro, or AI Ultra subscription, you can trim clips, add music, and drop in text—no extra apps needed.
Editing happens straight from Chrome, Firefox, or Edge (Windows), making it super easy to tweak your videos on the fly.
You can also add stock media and templates
Google Vids supports MP4, QuickTime, OGG, and WebM files up to 35 minutes or 4GB.
You can pull in images or GIFs from your Drive or upload them directly.
There are also handy templates and stock media to help you get started fast—a nice touch for anyone looking to level up their video content without much hassle.