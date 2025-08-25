Samsung's One UI now extends to home appliances

Your fridge will now get updates on the weather

With this update, you'll get up to seven years of software support, a smoother user experience, and stronger security thanks to Knox Matrix.

Handy features like 'Now Brief' give you quick updates on things like weather or laundry status right from the appliance screen.

There's also smarter AI—think better food recognition and Bixby responses—and even more language options for washing machines.

Plus, Samsung TV Plus is expanding to Canada, Brazil, and India for extra entertainment at home.