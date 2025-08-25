iOS: WhatsApp now lets you share status from other apps

WhatsApp has released a new update for its iOS app, taking it to version 25.22.83. The major highlight of this update is the ability to share status updates directly from other apps. The feature is currently being rolled out to select users and will be available to more people in the coming weeks.

User experience How the new feature works The new update introduces a dedicated "My Status" option in the iOS share sheet, making it easier for users to share media directly as a status update. The feature works like its Android counterpart, allowing users to select photos or videos from any app and share them instantly as a WhatsApp status. This way, you don't have to go through the extra step of selecting individual contacts or groups before posting content.

Cross-platform consistency Status sharing was first introduced in beta for Android The new status sharing feature is part of WhatsApp's effort to offer a consistent user experience across different platforms. It was first introduced in the beta version for Android, and now iOS users are getting the same capability. This move shows WhatsApp's commitment to making its app more user-friendly and efficient on all devices.