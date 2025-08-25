SC relief for CSDS' co-director, who tweeted wrong voter data
What's the story
The Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings of two FIRs against Professor Sanjay Kumar, a psephologist and co-director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). The FIRs were registered by Maharashtra Police after Kumar posted a tweet with an incorrect analysis of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. The bench, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice NV Anjaria, passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by Kumar seeking the quashing of the FIRs.
Court defense
Kumar's counsel highlights his decades of service
During the hearing, Kumar's counsel defended his client by highlighting his "impeccable integrity" and three decades of service to the nation. The counsel said, "This person has impeccable integrity. 30 years of conscientious service to the nation and to the world. He is highly respected. It was a mistake. He apologized." While granting relief, the CJI remarked, "Normally we would not have entertained this."
Legal proceedings
Two FIRs lodged in Maharashtra
On August 17, Kumar posted on his X account regarding the increase and decline in the number of voters in specific constituencies. However, after realizing that the post was based on incorrect analysis, he apologized for it and clarified that his post was a mistake. Two FIRs were registered against him by officers reporting to the Election Commission over the posts.
Interim relief
SC issues notice, grants stay on FIRs
Kumar then approached the apex court seeking quashing of the FIRs, arguing they were an "abuse of state power." "A tweet giving wrong information cannot form the basis of an FIR for offenses such as Forgery. The allegations made therein are baseless, and the criminal sections invoked are demonstrably inapplicable to the facts and circumstances of the case," he argued.