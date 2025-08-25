SC relief for CSDS' co-director, who tweeted wrong voter data

The Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings of two FIRs against Professor Sanjay Kumar, a psephologist and co-director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). The FIRs were registered by Maharashtra Police after Kumar posted a tweet with an incorrect analysis of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. The bench, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice NV Anjaria, passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by Kumar seeking the quashing of the FIRs.

Court defense Kumar's counsel highlights his decades of service During the hearing, Kumar's counsel defended his client by highlighting his "impeccable integrity" and three decades of service to the nation. The counsel said, "This person has impeccable integrity. 30 years of conscientious service to the nation and to the world. He is highly respected. It was a mistake. He apologized." While granting relief, the CJI remarked, "Normally we would not have entertained this."

Legal proceedings Two FIRs lodged in Maharashtra On August 17, Kumar posted on his X account regarding the increase and decline in the number of voters in specific constituencies. However, after realizing that the post was based on incorrect analysis, he apologized for it and clarified that his post was a mistake. Two FIRs were registered against him by officers reporting to the Election Commission over the posts.