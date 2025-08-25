Delhi couple arrested for posing as cops, extorting money
In Patparganj, Delhi, a couple—Sonu Kumar (30) and Aradhana (36)—were arrested on August 20, 2024, for pretending to be police officers and extorting money from people on the street.
They used fake police and home guard IDs while stopping civilians on a scooter.
Their suspicious behavior caught the attention of real officers, leading to their arrest on August 20, 2024.
Couple bought forged IDs
The couple admitted they bought the forged IDs from someone named Narender Pal, with Sonu paying ₹36,000 and Aradhana paying ₹50,000.
Instead of reporting the scam, they used the IDs to demand money from unsuspecting locals.
Police also found uniforms and a laptop with videos of them posing near police stations.
Sonu lost his job as a gym trainer; Aradhana managed their home in Tukmeerpur.
They said financial struggles pushed them into crime.
Both are now in custody as police search for the ID supplier.