Delhi couple arrested for posing as cops, extorting money

Couple bought forged IDs

The couple admitted they bought the forged IDs from someone named Narender Pal, with Sonu paying ₹36,000 and Aradhana paying ₹50,000.

Instead of reporting the scam, they used the IDs to demand money from unsuspecting locals.

Police also found uniforms and a laptop with videos of them posing near police stations.

Sonu lost his job as a gym trainer; Aradhana managed their home in Tukmeerpur.

They said financial struggles pushed them into crime.

Both are now in custody as police search for the ID supplier.