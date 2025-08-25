Navy to commission 2 new stealth frigates tomorrow
Tomorrow, the Indian Navy is adding two brand-new stealth frigates—INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri—to its fleet in a ceremony at Vishakhapatnam.
Both ships are part of Project 17 Alpha (P-17A), which also brought us INS Nilgiri earlier.
It's a big moment for India's shipyards, as it's the first time they're commissioning two major warships together—showing off some serious homegrown naval engineering.
Frigates pack upgraded weapons, advanced propulsion systems
These 6,700-ton frigates pack upgraded weapons and advanced propulsion systems.
Built in Mumbai (Udaygiri) and Kolkata (Himgiri), their construction involved over 200 MSMEs and created thousands of jobs—about 4,000 direct and 10,000 indirect.
It's another step forward for "Make in India" and helps strengthen maritime security across the Indo-Pacific.