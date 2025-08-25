Navy to commission 2 new stealth frigates tomorrow India Aug 25, 2025

Tomorrow, the Indian Navy is adding two brand-new stealth frigates—INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri—to its fleet in a ceremony at Vishakhapatnam.

Both ships are part of Project 17 Alpha (P-17A), which also brought us INS Nilgiri earlier.

It's a big moment for India's shipyards, as it's the first time they're commissioning two major warships together—showing off some serious homegrown naval engineering.