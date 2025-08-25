PhonePe introduces a home insurance plan: Should you buy?

PhonePe's home insurance plans cover both the structure of the house and its contents. This includes furniture, appliances, and valuables. The company has made it clear that these policies are accepted by all banks and lending institutions for home loan requirements. Plus, policy issuance is digital, eliminating the need for any paperwork or property inspection.

User guide

How to access the plans?

To access these plans, PhonePe users can go to the Insurance section of the app. They just have to provide basic details about their property and select the desired coverage. The process is simple and hassle-free, making it easier for people to get their homes insured against a range of risks.