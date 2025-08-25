Next Article
No flights to/from Leh for 2nd day in row
On Monday, every flight to Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport was called off because persistent showers made visibility too poor for safe landings.
Flights from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Jammu were either turned back or rerouted, leaving travelers stuck.
All departures from Leh were also canceled for the day due to ongoing unfavorable weather.
More on Leh's airport
Leh's airport sits 3,231 meters high in the Himalayas—making it among the highest commercial airports in India.
The tough mountain terrain and narrow approach mean flights mostly happen in the morning when conditions are better.
Even small changes in weather can throw schedules off, so delays and cancelations are pretty common for anyone flying to or from Leh.