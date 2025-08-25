Next Article
Rajasthan: Heavy rains wreak havoc; Army, NDRF deployed for rescue
Rajasthan is dealing with some serious downpours this week, with the IMD putting out orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts.
The heavy rain is expected to continue for the next two to three days, with the cause not explicitly mentioned in the source.
Flooding reported in multiple districts
Flooding has already pushed people out of their homes in Kota, Bundi, and Sawai Madhopur.
Nagaur saw a whopping 173mm of rain in just one day—the highest in Rajasthan right now.
To help out, the government has sent in Army teams plus dozens from NDRF and SDRF for rescue work.
Schools shut in affected areas
Schools up to Class 12 are closed in Jaipur and other affected areas as a safety step.
Officials are urging everyone to avoid waterlogged spots and keep an eye on updates while the rain continues.