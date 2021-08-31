Nine new judges administered oath of office by CJI

CJI NV Ramana administered the oath to new judges in a swearing-in ceremony

Nine new judges, including three women, were on Tuesday administered oath of office as judges of the Supreme Court, taking its strength to 33. It is for the first time in the history of the apex court that nine judges took the oath of office at one go. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath to new judges in a swearing-in ceremony.

Information

The strength of the SC has risen to 33

The ceremony was held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's additional building complex. With the swearing-in of the nine new judges, the strength of the Supreme Court has risen to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

Judges

These are the nine new judges

The nine new judges who were administered the oath of office as apex court judges include Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice BV Nagarathna. Besides, Justice CT Ravikumar, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi, and Justice PS Narasimha, who was a senior advocate, were also administered the oath of office by the CJI.

CJI

Three of them are in line to become the CJI

Justice Nagarathna, the daughter of former CJI ES Venkataramiah, is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027. Three out of these nine new judges, Justices Nath, Nagarathna, and Narasimha are also in line to become the CJI. Traditionally, the oath of office to new judges is administered in the CJI's courtroom but the ceremony was shifted to the auditorium.

COVID-19 norms

Warrant of appointment by President Kovind was read before ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony was shifted to the auditorium keeping in view the need for strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, a press release issued by the apex court's public relations office on Monday had said. Before the administration of the oath of office, the warrant of appointment issued by President Ram Nath Kovind was read during the swearing-in ceremony.

Other details

These nine names were recommended by the apex court Collegium

The apex court Collegium had on August 17 recommended these nine names for appointment as judges of the top court. Later, the President had signed the warrants of their appointment as apex court judges. While high court judges retire at the age of 62, the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65.