MLA's son among 7 dead in Audi crash in Bengaluru

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 12:48 pm

Seven people, including an MLA's son, died in a car accident in Bengaluru last night.

Seven people died in a horrific car accident in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday. An Audi car carrying a VIP number plate drove around the city late last night and rammed an electric pole around 2:30 am, killing all the occupants. The deceased include the son and daughter-in-law of an MLA from Tamil Nadu. Here are more details.

Incident

Incident took place in Bengaluru's Koramangala area

The incident took place in Bengaluru's Koramangala area when the Audi Q3 hit a pole before crashing into the boundary wall of a house. The car was overloaded and speeding, according to the police. None of the passengers were wearing seat belts and the airbags did not open, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B Ravikanthe Gowda, according to Hindustan Times.

Details

6 died on spot; another died on way to hospital

Six of the victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot while the seventh died on the way to a hospital, Gowda said. "Traffic Police personnel reached the location within 10 minutes of the accident and were taking the injured person to the hospital but he died on the way," he stated. All the deceased were aged between 25 and 30 years.

Information

Traffic Police files case; post-mortem report awaited

The city's Traffic Police has filed a case of negligence. "As per the preliminary investigation, this is a case of over-speeding and negligent driving," Gowda said. "We will know if the driver was under the influence of alcohol after post-mortem."

Other details

DMK MLA Y Prakash's son, daughter-in-law among deceased

The deceased include three women and four men. Karuna Sagar, the son of DMK MLA from Hosur Y Prakash, and his wife Bindu, were also part of the group. Other deceased have also been identified, the police said, adding they are informing the families. The vehicle was registered in the name of Sanjeevini Blue Metal Company, according to reports.