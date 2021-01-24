If your name is Kamala or Kamal, you're lucky today! We say so because an Indian amusement park is giving free entry to anyone who shares their name with Kamala Harris, the first woman Vice President of the United States. Harris has scripted history by becoming the first female and first Black Vice President of the US. Here's more on this.

Details Offer valid for parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Wonderla, a popular amusement park, has announced that on Sunday, January 24, any guest with the name Kamala would be given free entry into the park. In fact, people with similar names such as Kamla, Kamal and Kamalam can also avail the offer. The offer is valid for customers at Wonderla parks located in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Details 'This Sunday all Kamala's WIN'

In a Facebook post, Wonderla announced, "This Sunday all Kamala's WIN!" "Any guest in the name of Kamala will get a free entry to the park on Sunday, 24th Jan 2021 on displaying valid photo-id (sic)," the note added. The offer is available for the first 100 eligible guests in each park, the management informed through the post.

Harris Harris and her Indian connection

Not just this park, many in India are celebrating Harris's unprecedented win. To note, the new US Vice President is of Indian heritage. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was from Chennai, Tamil Nadu in India. She later moved to the US to study at the University of California. In her speeches, Harris has often spoken about her Indian roots.

Other details Earlier, TN village residents were treated with goodies