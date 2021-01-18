Last updated on Jan 18, 2021, 12:05 am

Fancy a change from your regular cocktails? Have a teetotaler friend who doesn't go beyond Diet Coke? Not sure what to serve a pregnant friend? Fret not, we have got you covered. For all the times you have been guilt-tripped by a friend who opts for lemonade at every gathering, spice up your next party with these quick, zesty mocktail recipes.

#1 Aromatic Mulled Apple Jpice with cinnamon stick and clove

First, heat one liter of fresh apple juice in a saucepan. To this, add the zest of one orange, one cinnamon stick, two cloves, and three star anise pods. Simmer for 5-10 minutes. Sieve the drink and sweeten with sugar, honey, or maple syrup. You can either directly pour into mugs or add a cinnamon stick and clove while serving for that extra spice.

#2 Give the classic mojito a pomegranate twist

Bring one cup of sugar and two cups of water to a gentle boil in a saucepan. Stir until the sugar dissolves, and add a few mint leaves. Switch off the flame and let it steep for 2 hours. In a glass, mix about 60ml pomegranate juice, 60ml lemonade, and sugar syrup to taste. Top it off with ice, mint leaves, and pomegranate seeds.

#3 The all-time favorite Virgin Mary for all the tomato lovers

In a saucepan, add about 250ml tomato juice, one teaspoon of lemon juice, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, 1/4th teaspoon of horseradish powder, a pinch of salt, pepper, and a few drops of hot sauce. Bring the juices to a boil. Simmer for a minute. Let it cool. Place crushed ice in a glass and pour the drink. Garnish with celery and mint leaves.

#4 Virgin Ginger Mimosa mocktail: Perfect in both summer, winter

In a pitcher, add half a glass of chilled and fresh orange juice, one teaspoon of maple syrup, one glass of ginger ale, thinly sliced fresh ginger, and a sliced orange. In a glass, place a handful of crushed ice and pour in the juice. This virgin ginger mimosa mocktail is perfect for a hot, summer day or a cool, winter evening.

#5 Have a creamy rich serving of Lamplighter's Inn