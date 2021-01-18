-
Flavorful mocktail delights to try at home during wintersLast updated on Jan 18, 2021, 12:05 am
Fancy a change from your regular cocktails? Have a teetotaler friend who doesn't go beyond Diet Coke? Not sure what to serve a pregnant friend?
Fret not, we have got you covered.
For all the times you have been guilt-tripped by a friend who opts for lemonade at every gathering, spice up your next party with these quick, zesty mocktail recipes.
#1
Aromatic Mulled Apple Jpice with cinnamon stick and clove
First, heat one liter of fresh apple juice in a saucepan. To this, add the zest of one orange, one cinnamon stick, two cloves, and three star anise pods.
Simmer for 5-10 minutes. Sieve the drink and sweeten with sugar, honey, or maple syrup.
You can either directly pour into mugs or add a cinnamon stick and clove while serving for that extra spice.
#2
Give the classic mojito a pomegranate twist
Bring one cup of sugar and two cups of water to a gentle boil in a saucepan.
Stir until the sugar dissolves, and add a few mint leaves.
Switch off the flame and let it steep for 2 hours.
In a glass, mix about 60ml pomegranate juice, 60ml lemonade, and sugar syrup to taste.
Top it off with ice, mint leaves, and pomegranate seeds.
#3
The all-time favorite Virgin Mary for all the tomato lovers
In a saucepan, add about 250ml tomato juice, one teaspoon of lemon juice, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, 1/4th teaspoon of horseradish powder, a pinch of salt, pepper, and a few drops of hot sauce.
Bring the juices to a boil. Simmer for a minute.
Let it cool.
Place crushed ice in a glass and pour the drink. Garnish with celery and mint leaves.
#4
Virgin Ginger Mimosa mocktail: Perfect in both summer, winter
In a pitcher, add half a glass of chilled and fresh orange juice, one teaspoon of maple syrup, one glass of ginger ale, thinly sliced fresh ginger, and a sliced orange.
In a glass, place a handful of crushed ice and pour in the juice.
This virgin ginger mimosa mocktail is perfect for a hot, summer day or a cool, winter evening.
#5
Have a creamy rich serving of Lamplighter's Inn
If you are in for a slightly heavier drink, then look no further than this recipe.
In a cocktail shaker or a mixer, add 45ml heavy cream, 45ml sugar syrup, half teaspoon ground coffee powder, 15ml lemon juice, 15ml egg white, and sparkling water.
Shake well.
In a glass, add some ice and pour the strained juice. Garnish with coffee beans or chocolate pieces.