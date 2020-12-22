Since skin is the largest organ in our body, it is also prone to more damage. In order to keep the skin healthy you don't necessarily need expensive skin products or outlandish procedures. Some simple tweaks in your lifestyle can help as well. Here are some basic tips that can improve your skin health if incorporated in your daily routine.

Remove makeup Always remove your makeup before hitting the bed

This is a golden rule of skin care. No matter how tired you are, or how minimal makeup you have on your face, remove it entirely before going to bed at night. Leaving makeup on will prevent your skin from breathing and clog the pores leading to problems like blackheads, acne, blemishes and other such problems.

Gentle treatment Your skin deserves to be treated gently

The skin is a sensitive organ, which is why it deserves care. Be gentle with your skin and follow these steps. Choose mild cleansers and shower gels over strong soaps that can strip away the natural oils from your skin. Avoid using extremely hot water for bathing. Warm showers are good though. Moisturize your skin daily to keep it soft and supple.

Sunscreen Apply sunscreen outdoors as well as indoors

Even though sunlight helps produce Vitamin D in our body, UV exposure is harmful for the skin. In extreme cases it can even lead to skin cancer. Sunscreen is your best bet to avoid possible harm. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before stepping outside. Your screen also emits harmful rays, making a sunscreen important indoors as well.

Beauty sleep Sleep for 7-8 hours everyday to improve your skin health

Lack of sleep is the primary reason for dark circles, saggy skin, or even onset of early wrinkles. Sleep repairs our body by regenerating skin, muscles, blood and brain cells. So, when you don't get enough sleep, the repair remains incomplete which can harm your skin in different ways. A full seven hours is enough for revitalizing your skin.

Diet Intake of these food items can keep your skin healthy