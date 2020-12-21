During my last year in college, I moved into a rented apartment. While it gave me a sense of independence, organizing the small kitchen was a nightmare. Eventually, after watching and reading many tutorials online, I figured out a comprehensive system to keep the kitchen organized. If you are facing a similar dilemma, here are some tips that were super helpful to me.

Clean slate Pull everything out of cabinets and go through it

Over time, there is an unnecessary build-up in every kitchen, which everyone refuses to acknowledge. Since excessive stuff means no storage for essential items, pull everything out of each cabinet, drawers, and shelves and go through the stuff. Donate those things that you don't use and discard broken items. Also, divide your stuff into different categories on the floor for the next step.

Zones Divide your kitchen into separate zones

Once you have your belongings divided into categories, assess your kitchen and group cabinets and drawers into zones. This can prevent misplacement and cluttering. For example, pick a zone for cookware near the stove or oven. All the cleaning items can go under the sink in the cleaning zone. After this, write down what belongs to which zone, and start putting the items back.

Drawers/cabinets Organize your drawers and cabinets efficiently

Drawers and cabinets are the fundamental units in a kitchen. To ensure maximum yet organized storage, you will have to use these smartly. For example, use drawer dividers to store multiple things in one place without the risk of mixing them up. Also, you can use plate organizers in cabinets to divide your plates size-wise while keeping them together.

Counter space Clear the counter space with creative storage solutions

Sometimes, it is helpful to keep certain items, like cookware, on the counter instead of inside cabinets. But this may take up too much counter space. To avoid this kind of clutter, there are some kitchen storage ideas. Use racks and hooks to hang pots and pans. Get a decorative utensil holder to keep your necessary utensils close to the stove.

Repeat Repeat all the steps every two months