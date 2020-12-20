People often blame dirt and other external factors for greasy hair. But that is not entirely correct. Our scalps contain sebaceous glands that produce sebum, an oily substance. Although these oils are essential, sometimes the glands may produce excess sebum. This makes our hair greasier. To avoid this situation, you need to make a few changes to your hair care routine.

Hair wash Avoid washing your hair every day or every other day

As we said before, the common belief is that greasy hair equals dirty hair. This leads to frequent hair wash. But in reality, you shouldn't wash your hair every day or even every other day because it will cause your sebaceous glands to produce more oil to compensate for the lost amount. So, reduce your hair wash cycle to only 2-3 washes per week.

Products Use a clarifying shampoo once a week, and ensure conditioning

To remove the excess build-up from your hair, use a clarifying shampoo. Since this kind of shampoo can be harsh, use it once a week. Also, don't skip conditioning just because your hair looks oily. Use it specifically on the ends of your hair. Ensure that you rinse your hair thoroughly because sometimes, the visible grease is actually the residue of shampoo or conditioner.

Silicone Avoid silicone-based hair products to avoid unwanted oil production

Silicone is a common ingredient in many hair care products. However, it may cause greasy hair. This substance attracts particles in the air, which makes the hair heavier and greasier quickly. Additionally, this kind of build-up is tougher to remove. While it may seem quite impossible, try to reduce the usage of silicone-based hair products as much as you can.

Touch Simple logic: Do not touch your hair too much