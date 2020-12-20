-
20 Dec 2020
Tips to help you get rid of greasy hair problems
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
People often blame dirt and other external factors for greasy hair. But that is not entirely correct.
Our scalps contain sebaceous glands that produce sebum, an oily substance.
Although these oils are essential, sometimes the glands may produce excess sebum. This makes our hair greasier.
To avoid this situation, you need to make a few changes to your hair care routine.
-
-
Hair wash
Avoid washing your hair every day or every other day
-
As we said before, the common belief is that greasy hair equals dirty hair. This leads to frequent hair wash.
But in reality, you shouldn't wash your hair every day or even every other day because it will cause your sebaceous glands to produce more oil to compensate for the lost amount.
So, reduce your hair wash cycle to only 2-3 washes per week.
-
Products
Use a clarifying shampoo once a week, and ensure conditioning
-
To remove the excess build-up from your hair, use a clarifying shampoo. Since this kind of shampoo can be harsh, use it once a week.
Also, don't skip conditioning just because your hair looks oily. Use it specifically on the ends of your hair.
Ensure that you rinse your hair thoroughly because sometimes, the visible grease is actually the residue of shampoo or conditioner.
-
Silicone
Avoid silicone-based hair products to avoid unwanted oil production
-
Silicone is a common ingredient in many hair care products. However, it may cause greasy hair.
This substance attracts particles in the air, which makes the hair heavier and greasier quickly.
Additionally, this kind of build-up is tougher to remove.
While it may seem quite impossible, try to reduce the usage of silicone-based hair products as much as you can.
-
Touch
Simple logic: Do not touch your hair too much
-
Okay, this one is just simple logic.
If you touch your hair too much, you will end up transferring the oil or germs off your hands to your hair. Plus unintentionally, you will distribute the scalp oil through the hair, making it more greasy.
Basically, if you play with your hair frequently, it will become dirty and greasy sooner than expected.