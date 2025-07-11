Audi India launches ₹68,000 dash cam to boost vehicle safety

Audi India has launched a new high-resolution Dash Cam in India at ₹68,000. The system is compatible with all Audi models and can be retrofitted into existing vehicles or added during the purchase of a new one. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to improve automotive safety amid growing concerns over vehicle security.

Enhanced security QHD video quality and mobile app integration The Audi Dash Cam comes with QHD video quality and mobile app integration. It records while driving and in stationary mode, providing drivers with a way to document incidents such as accidents, hit-and-runs, or vandalism. The system also has an advanced parking mode that activates when motion or impact is detected while the vehicle is parked. This feature allows the camera to capture important footage even when the driver isn't around.

Operational ease How the dash cam works The dash cam system saves video directly to an internal SD card, with users able to view and manage footage via a dedicated mobile app on Android and iOS. The app also allows for functions such as video playback, event alerts, and system settings management. The event mode automatically records during incidents or collisions while the park mode begins recording if movement or impact is detected while parked.