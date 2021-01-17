May it be giggling while watching our favorite sitcom or sharing a joke with our friend, even the smallest act of laughter has health benefits. Studies prove that smiling and laughter releases the neurotransmitter dopamine, which makes us feel happy and compassionate. Read on to understand how laughter is a cheap medicine and know its positive impact on the various systems of our body.

Stress Laughing reduces stress and improves one's overall emotional health

Laughter is a proven stress-buster. Not only is it a great coping mechanism in stressful times, but research suggests that people who laugh more are less likely to become depressed. A good laugh reduces stress and anxiety response; it initially increases and then decreases your heart rate, making you feel relaxed and calm. Laughter aids muscle relaxation and helps reduce physical symptoms of stress.

Quality Good sense of humor aids in dealing with stressful situations

A research showed a close association of our immune system with our emotions. According to the study, negative thoughts manifest themselves into chemical reactions that subject our body to more stress and thus reduces our immunity. Additionally, dealing with taxing situations in our daily lives increases the risk of blood pressure. A good sense of humor aids in dealing with stressful situations.

Lungs Laughing regulates breathing by flushing out residual air in lungs

Deep inhaling and exhaling are necessary to keep our lungs healthy and to supply enough oxygen to the body. This is also why breathing exercises are important to anyone who suffers from respiratory illnesses. However, laughter is the easiest way to get this job done. Deep laughs flush out all the residual air in the lungs and replace it with fresh, oxygen-rich air.

Pain reliever Laugh for 15 minutes, pain gets alleviated by 10%