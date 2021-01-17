Life constantly seems to be a rat race where everyone is either running toward a goal or is tucked away somewhere in their own past. But shouldn't it ideally be in the "now"? If this strikes a chord with you and if you are seeking your way into the present, the Swedish way of "Lagom" could act as your guiding light.

Lagom Lagom - Not too little. Not too much. Just right

Along with a healthy work-life balance, Lagom could be the reason why Sweden is one of the happiest countries in the world. Lagom is loosely translated to English as "having just what is needed." It emphasizes enjoying everything in moderation, stress reduction, and making time for environmental concerns and nature. Read on to understand how you can adopt Lagom as a way of living.

Moderation Master the art of moderation, be content with 'enough'

It could be the extra hours you clock in at work, devouring that extra bowl of your favorite pasta, or it could be snoozing the alarm to catch that extra bit of sleep, the Swedes would think twice in all these scenarios. Lagom is all about moderation. You need to let go of the extras and be content with what is enough.

Lifestyle Embrace healthier eating habits, avoid those fad diets

Rather than jumping out on the next fad diet, which will most likely take you to extremes to lose a pound, people who practice Lagom, make healthier eating a lifestyle habit. Healthier and balanced eating focuses on moderation - not eating less and not indulging in more. You can have your occasional "Hygge" moments but restricting portions and knowing the limits is key.

Listening The Swedish way: Listen to listen, not to talk

Way too often, we listen to reply, without fully absorbing the conversation but conversing with a Swede would make you contemplate this unhealthy habit. Swedes are compassionate listeners who seldom feel the need to disrupt a discourse. Yes, they do fill in silences with "hmmm" or "I see," but isn't that the kindest way to acknowledge a conversation? Listen to listen, not to talk.

Minimalism A minimalist and sustainable life with just a few clothes

Swedes are masters of minimalism. They are aware of their requirements and have just what's absolutely necessary. If you were to check out a Swede's closet, you'd only find a few clothes but all of which can be worn in multiple ways and in different combinations. This makes it easier to pick an outfit, is economical and also, as they say, makes them "happier".

Happiness Be kind, compassionate toward animals too, and smile often