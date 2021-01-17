When a few parts of the skin appear darker than the others, it leads to uneven skin tone. This is an extremely common condition and can be temporary or permanent. There are a number of reasons that lead to skin fading, including sun exposure, acne scars, blemishes, and age. Here are a few effective tips to help you get an even skin tone.

Lifestyle Lifestyle changes: Avoid deep-fried foods, sugary treats, stay hydrated

A healthy lifestyle provides a strong base for not just your beauty related issues, but also for the mental and physical well-being. Avoid certain foods such as sugary treats as it can speed the development of wrinkles. Deep-fried foods are a common cause of acne. Hydration is key to remove toxins from the body. Make sure to have plenty of water every day.

Vitamin C Make vitamin C serums a part of your night-time routine

Vitamin C is rich in antioxidants and diminishes blemishes, fades scars, and evens the skin tone. Citrus fruits such as oranges and lemon are rich in this vitamin. They delay aging and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Vitamin C serums are your best bet when it comes to an even skin tone. Make it a part of your night-time routine to notice visible changes.

Skincare Follow a dedicated night-time and morning skincare routine

You should use a high SPF sunscreen to shield the skin from harmful UVB rays during the day. Also, following a dedicated night-time skincare routine helps the skin rejuvenate itself at the end of the day. If you are lazy for an elaborate routine at night, make sure to remove the makeup and thoroughly cleanse the skin. This avoids clogging of the pores.

Face mask These face masks made at home will help