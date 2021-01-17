Activated charcoal is a staple in the beauty industry and is used in a variety of products. While its pitch-black color may not be eye candy, activated charcoal is a great ingredient because of its ability to attract dirt and toxins. From being an excellent facial cleanser to a hair detox treatment, here is a list of its benefits on skin and hair.

Cleanser Deep cleanse your face using charcoal based cleanser

Charcoal based cleansers remove toxins, dirt, and other impurities by deep cleansing the pores. While at it, it also acts as an adsorbent, thus not damaging the skin. They can be used once or twice a week on oily skin for balancing out excess oil. For dry skin, use liquid cleansers that also have hyaluronic acid to ensure that the skin doesn't dry out.

Acne Has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, helps reduce acne and blemishes

Activated charcoal has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Applying it to acne helps remove bacteria and dirt that clogs the pores, thus leaving the skin clearer and reducing blemishes. Make a mix of activated charcoal, aloe vera gel, and tea tree oil. Apply this to the acne and blemishes. Then rinse off thoroughly after 10 minutes. Do this once a week for visible results.

Tips Tips to keep in mind while using activated charcoal products

While it is a great exfoliator, excessive use of charcoal can strip the skin of its essential oils causing sensitivity and irritability. Charcoal based face cleansers and masks should not be used more than twice a week. When using a face sheet or face mask, do not leave the product on for more than 15 minutes as it can lead to excessive dryness.

Hair Good for hair, too; restores natural volume, shine, smoothness