VK Sasikala, the expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, was on Wednesday released from a Bengaluru prison after spending four years behind bars. However, she will remain at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru, as she is recuperating after testing positive for coronavirus. She was said to be stable in a health bulletin. Here's more.

Background In 2017, SC held Sasikala, two others guilty for corruption

Sasikala, VN Sudhakaran (Jayalalithaa's foster son), and J Ilavarasi (Sasikala's sister-in-law) were on February 14, 2017, sentenced to four years in prison by the Supreme Court, in connection to the Rs. 66 crore disproportionate assets case. The top court had restored the trial court's conviction, nearly 21 years after the FIR was registered. SC levied a fine of Rs. 10 crore each on the trio.

Coronavirus Sasikala and her sister-in-law contracted coronavirus

On January 20, Sasikala was taken to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison as she complained of fever. She was later taken to Victoria Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Ilavarasi, who shared a prison cell with Sasikala, also tested positive and was admitted to Victoria Hospital. The health facility said Sasikala was released at 11 am today.

Decision Family decided to continue her treatment in Victoria Hospital

Before her release, the hospital revealed that Sasikala is "conscious, alert and well oriented." Although she is stable, she is walking with support. She is eating normally, is asymptomatic, and will be closely monitored, Victoria Hospital said. "The decision for her to continue treatment in Victoria Hospital has been taken by her and her family members," the health bulletin read.

Series of events Sasikala thanked prison authorities, will remain hospitalized for few days

Today, V Seshmurthy, Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, along with his team visited Victoria Hospital for the formal release. He took Sasikala's signature, in presence of doctors, and handed her over the release letter. Sasikala expressed gratitude toward prison authorities and staff, reports Deccan Herald. Dr. Ramesh Krishna K, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, said she will remain admitted for four-five days.

Support Her supporters lined up outside hospital, distributed sweets

Sasikala's supporters broke into celebrations today, just outside the hospital. They raised slogans, distributed sweets, and cheered for the 66-year-old, who was the closest confidante of Jayalalithaa. Her release comes just months before the Tamil Nadu polls. Along with her nephew, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Sasikala is expected to create a flutter in the southern state's politics. To recall, AIADMK expelled Sasikala in 2017.

Statement Earlier, Palaniswami shut the door for Sasikala's re-entry

Last week, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was handpicked by Sasikala, ruled out the possibility of welcoming her back into the party. He categorically said there is no chance of her joining the party. Interestingly, Sasikala was released on the same day that Palaniswami inaugurated the Rs. 79 crore phoenix-shaped memorial of Jayalalithaa in Chennai. Thousands of party workers gathered at Marina beach for the event.

Details Have to win third term for Amma, said CM

As he addressed party workers, Palaniswami said they have to work hard to "win a third term as our tribute to Amma." To note, Sasikala had also visited Jayalalithaa's burial place in Marina beach and thumped her palm thrice, signaling three vows, before going to prison. Sasikala has been barred from contesting polls for 10 years but can emerge as a notable behind-the-scenes player.

