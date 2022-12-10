India

You haven't been fair to women officers: SC to Army

You haven't been fair to women officers: SC to Army

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 10, 2022, 08:48 pm 3 min read

The 34 female army officers filing the plea include Col Asha Kale and Col Priyamvada A Mardikar, both permanent commissioned officers

The Supreme Court directed the Army authorities on Friday to pause giving placements to male officers who were given a promotion in October this year until the matter of women officers' promotion has been sorted. "We feel like you have not been fair to these women officers. We will have to pass peremptory orders. You must get your house in order," the bench remarked.

Why does this story matter?

This comes after 34 female officers of different arms of the Indian Army approached SC alleging that women officers are not assessed for promotions, even after the selection boards for the male officers' promotions were concluded.

The 34 female army officers filing the plea include Col Asha Kale and Col Priyamvada A Mardikar, both permanent commissioned officers.

Female officers are yet to be considered

Advocate V Mohana, while appearing before Justice PS Narsimha and CJI DY Chandrachud, claimed that "around 249 women officers were found eligible for promotions to the rank of Colonel." Female officers are yet to be considered for promotion in the Selection Board SB2 and SB3 that took place in October and November by the body.

Finance Ministry sanctioned 150 vacancies recently

"The students whom we have taught are now officers of Command no 1 and 2," senior advocate Mardikar told the court. Representing the Army HQ and Defence Ministry, Advocate Colonel Balasubramaniam and Additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain told SC that the Finance Ministry sanctioned 150 vacancies recently, for which a selection committee will be formed post-January 2023.

Women officers' lawyer hits back

"We have not asked for separate vacancies to be created. 1,200 officers junior to us have been promoted under SB3. We have been begging for consideration. The officer level vacancies are being given to male officers junior to us," V Mohana responded.

'Put off promotions until matter is resolved'

The SC bench instructed the Army authorities to put off giving placements to its male officers who have been promoted under SB3, conducted earlier this year in October, until this matter was resolved involving female officers. The bench also questioned the Indian Army authorities over why the female officers were not still considered for the vacancies that are currently available.

SC to hear matter again on Tuesday

Furthermore, the Additional solicitor general also assured SC that all required measures would be taken to complete the promotion of the female officers. "We are committed to the cause of women officers," Jain stated. The Supreme Court will next take up the matter on Tuesday.