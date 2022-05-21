India

Assam: Floods compel 500 families to live on railway tracks

May 21, 2022

Indian Army, Paramilitary forces and NDRF are leading the rescue operations in Assam floods (Representational Image; Photo credit: www.pib.gov.in)

Floods in Assam have forced more than 500 families to live on the railway tracks with not much support from the government. The majority of the families are from Changjurai and Patia Pathar villages of the flood-ravaged Jamunamukh district, who now live under tarpaulin sheets. Notably, the tracks were the only high ground left that had not been swamped in flood waters so far.

Context Why does this story matter?

While floods are normal in Assam during the monsoon months, they seem to have arrived early this year.

Assam has been witnessing rainfall since mid-April. However, the situation intensified considerably in the last week, influenced by the presence of Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall likely in the region.

Testimonies Villagers narrate ordeal

Villagers said the administration has not provided much assistance in the last five days. They claimed to have lived in the open sky for three days and borrowed money to purchase a tarpaulin sheet. "We are five families living under the same sheet," said Monwara Begum. Sunanda Doloi, another survivor, said that the government failed to provide them with safe drinking water and rations.

Situation Flood situation remains grim

According to authorities, the situation in Assam remained dire following the floods. The persistent deluge has affected over 8 lakh people in 2,585 villages across 29 districts, India Today reported. It said nearly 14 persons died as a result of the landslides caused by the rains. People lost their homes and crops, making life worst for them, the report added.

Rescue Army, paramilitary, NDRF lead evacuation

As per NDTV, the Army, paramilitary forces, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reportedly evacuated 21,884 people from various flood-hit areas using boats and helicopters. Nearly 86,772 people have taken shelter in 343 relief camps, while another 411 relief distribution centers are also operational, it said. Meanwhile, flood survivors asserted that the authorities were not distributing rations legitimately.

Details Nagaon worst-hit district: ASDMA

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Nagaon is the worst-hit district in the state where around 2.88 lakh people are affected due to floods. In Cachar, nearly 1.2 lakh people are reeling under the calamity, while in Hojai over 1.07 lakh people are affected, it added. Reportedly, domestic animals, poultry, and crops have been affected by the deluge across 13 districts.

Connectivity Floods, landslides taking toll on state infrastructure

Floods and landslides have also taken a heavy toll on Assam's connectivity, cutting off the essential train and road connections in several parts of the state and region. Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged by the floodwaters in Biswanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Bajali, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Dibrugarh, and Kamrup, said ASDMA.