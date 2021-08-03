China releases video of Galwan Valley clash after deescalation talks

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 07:11 pm

On Saturday, India and China had held the 12th round of military talks to resolve the border row.

China has released a video of the fatal 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces amid a prolonged border row along the Line of Actual Control. The video was released to mark People's Liberation Army Day (China's Army Day). The development comes shortly after India and China released a joint statement on Monday calling to resolve pending issues in an "expeditious" manner.

Details

Video focused on Chinese soldiers killed in clash

Chinese state broadcaster CGTN uploaded a video of four PLA soldiers who died fighting in the June 2020 Galwan clash, which also led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. The video focuses on Chinese soldier Chen Hongjun and includes interviews with his wife and other family members apart from footage from the clash. Video clips were also shared on social media.

Video

Thought he'd return to see our son: Chinese soldier's wife

The video blames India for the border escalation and portrays Chen as a hero who sacrificed his life to save a fellow soldier. "I didn't expect this to happen...I thought he would be back at the end of the year and see our son," his tearful wife is heard saying. Last June, Chen was awarded China's highest honor, the July 1 Medal.

Talks

India, China held 'constructive' talks last weekend

To recall, India and China had held the 12th round of military talks on the eastern Ladakh on Saturday. In a joint statement on Monday, both sides described Saturday's conversations as a "candid and in-depth exchange," which "further enhanced mutual understanding." Reportedly, disengagement at Hot Springs and Gogra points was discussed and further discussions will be held to chalk out a detailed plan.

Information

Indian, Chinese Foreign Ministers had met in June

Saturday's talks followed talks between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on June 14 in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Jaishankar had then told Wang that any unilateral change in the status quo by China was unacceptable.

Background

How did the Indo-China border row begin?

India and China have been locked in a military stand-off since May last year when their two forces had faced off near the Pangong Tso lake. China had opposed India's construction of a new observation point on the Indian side of the border. The infamous Galwan Valley clash followed in mid-June—which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers—as bilateral talks failed.