PWD announces no-leave policy for field staff during monsoon

Waterlogging is a common problem faced by Delhiites during monsoons

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday said field staff of road maintenance and electrical units won't be allowed to get leaves during the oncoming monsoon season as preparations were on to keep Delhi free of waterlogging. As per an order, issued by Delhi government's PWD, "In any unavoidable/exceptional circumstances leaves may be granted with the prior approval of the concerned Chief Engineer."

Waterlogging

Civic agencies are focusing on desilting drains

Last year, images of vehicles stranded at the waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass, where a delivery van driver drowned, had led to a huge public outcry in the city. Therefore, to keep the national capital waterlogging free, the civic agencies are carrying out the desilting (removal of silt and garbage) of drains in a big way.

PWD

Desilting will be completed by June 25: Official

The PWD and three Municipal Corporations of Delhi hoped that the desilting of drains would be completed before the onset of monsoon by month-end. Earlier, a senior PWD official said it was "on track" and would be completed between June 20-25. According to a rough estimate, there are around 2,000 drains, spanning around 1,054 km, which come under the PWD, the official said.

Monsoon

Monsoon likely to reach Delhi two-three days early

There is around 1,260 km of roads managed by the Delhi PWD in the national capital. However, during the monsoon, there are often complaints of waterlogging on roads which cause traffic jams in the city. According to the weather experts, the monsoon is likely to arrive two to three days earlier than its usual date of June 27.