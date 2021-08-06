India, China disengage in Gogra after 12th round of talks

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 07:19 pm

India and China have disengaged in the Gogra area after 12th round of talks.

India and China have agreed to disengage in the Gogra region of eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said today, marking a breakthrough following the latest round of discussions between the neighboring countries. The process took place over Wednesday and Thursday, it stated. The countries have been engaged in a dispute since the Galwan clashes last year. Here are more details on this.

Details

Troops return to respective permanent bases

All temporary structures and allied infrastructure have been dismantled and mutually verified, the Army said in a statement. "The land form in the area has been restored by both sides to the pre-standoff period." Troops of both the sides have now moved to their respective permanent bases and the Line of Actual Control will now be strictly followed by both the sides, it added.

Talks

12th round of talks held last week

The 12th round of talks regarding disengagement between India and China was held last week. That meeting took place on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border. "The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the Army said.

Situation

Conflict resolved at 4 areas, remains at 2

With this development, India and China have successfully pulled back troops in four of the six flashpoints. Earlier, disengagement was done in Galwan, and North and South banks of the Pangong Lake. However, the standoff in Depsang and Hot Springs remain unresolved. "The Indian Army, along with ITBP, is totally committed to ensuring the sovereignty of the nation and maintaining peace...," the statement read.

Background

Border dispute erupted after Galwan clashes last year

The border dispute between India and China erupted last May following skirmishes in the Pangong Lake area, with both the sides suffering multiple casualties. The countries later deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both sides then conducted numerous rounds of talks at military and diplomatic levels to ease off tensions.