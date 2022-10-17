India

President Droupadi Murmu appoints Justice DY Chandrachud as 50th CJI

Justice Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India next month

Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud was officially appointed as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. He is set to take oath as the 50th CJI on November 9, once the incumbent CJI UU Lalit's tenure comes to an end. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju made the announcement of Chandrachud's appointment on Twitter. Here's more.

Details CJI Lalit recommended Chandrachud's name as his successor

Rijiju tweeted on Monday, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22 (sic)." To recall, CJI UU Lalit kickstarted the process of the next CJI's appointment last week by recommending Chandrachud's name to the Union government as his successor.

Lalit's recommendation Chandrachud currently the SC's second senior-most judge

As per the established procedure, the incumbent CJI recommends the name of their successor only after receiving an official communication from the Union Law Ministry regarding the same. On October 7, the CJI Secretariat received correspondence from Rijiju requesting Lalit to suggest the name of his successor. Following this, he recommended Chandrachud—currently the Supreme Court's second senior-most judge—for the post on October 11.

Swearing-in ceremony Murmu to administer oath of office to Chandrachud next month

CJI Lalit, who succeeded former CJI NV Ramana as the 49th Chief Justice of India in August, will retire from the post on November 8. A day after Lalit's retirement, Chandrachud will be sworn in by President Murmu as the 50th CJI at a formal oath-taking ceremony on November 9. He will have a two-year term and remain in office until November 10, 2024.

About Chandrachud has two advanced law degrees from Harvard

Notably, Justice Chandrachud is the son of the longest-serving CJI, YV Chandrachud (1978-1985). After securing two law degrees from the prestigious Harvard University, he became one of the youngest lawyers in India to be designated a Senior Advocate—at the age of 39—in 1998. Previously, Chandrachud also served as the Additional Solicitor General of India (1999-2000) and the Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC (2013-16).

Notable verdicts He has delivered a number of notable judgments

Chandrachud is known for his liberal and progressive rulings, the most recent of which upheld unmarried women's abortion rights last month. He also served on the SC's constitution benches that decriminalized consensual homosexuality, recognized privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21, and decriminalized adultery. He was also part of the top court bench that delivered the verdict on the Ayodhya Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case.