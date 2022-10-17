India

Sisodia's CBI questioning underway: Kejriwal says jail locks will break

Manish Sisodia said the BJP is scared of losing the upcoming Gujarat elections to AAP and that's why they want to stop the party

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning in the excise policy scam on Monday. While there's no information on his arrest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Jail locks will break, Manish Sisodia will be free." Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained protesting AAP members—including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh—outside the CBI office.

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities by the AAP administration in issuing liquor licenses on the recommendations of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also initiated its probe into the alleged liquor policy scam based on the CBI's FIR.

Notably, the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22 has been a cause of contention between the AAP and the BJP-led central government.

Kejriwal tweeted about breaking jail locks while sharing a video of Manish Sisodia addressing a gathering of supporters prior to appearing before the CBI on Monday. AAP leaders have expressed apprehensions that Sisodia will be arrested despite no evidence against him. Sisodia alleged that central agencies under the BJP would frame and arrest him under "false" charges to stop AAP's campaign in poll-bound Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the police said AAP workers protesting at the Central Government Offices (CGO) Complex, Delhi, were detained as they allegedly violated prohibitionary orders. Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code (CrPC) is in effect in the area prohibiting the assembly of four or more people.

The #DelhiPolice detained several #AAP leaders and workers, who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters where the questioning of Deputy Chief Minister #ManishSisodia was underway in the alleged excise policy scam case.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/ptXI9JoKfK — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2022

In the aforementioned video, Sisodia could be seen asking his supporters to be proud of him if he goes to jail. Earlier, talking about the struggles of Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, a Delhi cabinet minister who was imprisoned in a money laundering case, Kejriwal compared them to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. On the same lines, Sisodia said the nation needs a sacrifice once again.

To recall, the Delhi AAP administration released its excise policy in November 2021, and the ED is currently looking into suspected irregularities in its creation and implementation. Although the policy has now been reversed, the probe into it is still on. In connection with the liquor policy case, the ED earlier in September raided more than 70 places in Delhi and other cities.

The ED launched its investigation in response to the FIR filed by the CBI, which names Sisodia as the key accused in the case. The claims of irregularities in the execution of the Delhi liquor policy have, however, been rejected by Sisodia and the AAP. Enforced in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022, it privatized the sale of alcoholic beverages in Delhi.