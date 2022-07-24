Politics

AAP accuses cops of replacing Kejriwal banner with PM Modi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 24, 2022, 04:58 pm 3 min read

Delhi CM Kejriwal decided to skip the event after the incident.

An environmental event hosted by the Delhi government has been plagued by controversy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed that the event was "hijacked" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's orders. The party said the cops who erected PM Modi's images on stage also threatened workers. Following the event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opted to skip the celebration.

Context Why does this story matter?

The incident happened barely days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for denying authorization to Arvind Kejriwal for an international trip.

The party accused Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena of acting under the direction of the Centre.

Later, Kejriwal also accused the Centre of witch-hunting opposition leaders, including ministers in the AAP administration in Delhi.

Details Police tore down posters of Kejriwal

Cops allegedly tore down Kejriwal posters and photographed the re-done decorations, according to the AAP. There were also a large number of police officers stationed at the event. According to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Centre dispatched police last night to put up posters with PM Modi's smiling visage in preparation for a planting drive in the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary.

Statement What did the minister say?

"Last night, the Delhi Police reached the venue of the event and took control of the area. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi... The banners belonging to the AAP government were torn off," Rai alleged at a news conference. The Delhi Police warned people not to touch banners carrying pictures of PM Modi, he claimed.

Background Delhi LG in middle of controversy

The ceremony was intended to be attended by LG Saxena, the Centre's representative, and Delhi CM Kejriwal, and all preparations had been completed. This is the latest fight involving LG, who has already sought to prevent Kejriwal from attending a government event in Singapore and has requested a CBI investigation into the capital's new liquor policy, charging Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with corruption.

Accusations Event turned into political event for PM Modi: AAP

The program of tree plantation corresponding with the 'Van Mahotsav', was to be undertaken by the LG and CM jointly. Minister Gopal Rai alleged that the event of the Kejriwal government has been turned into a political event for PM Modi so the CM has decided not to participate in the program. Rai said the incident showed that PM Modi is afraid of Kejriwal.