Moose Wala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7-day police custody

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 15, 2022, 11:51 am 2 min read

A court in Punjab's Mansa district on Wednesday remanded seven-day police custody to Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. This came after Punjab Police brought Bishnoi to Mansa district from Delhi's Tihar Jail on one-day transit remand. After securing the police remand, the Punjab Police are shifting Bishnoi to Mohali, where he will be interrogated.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

Bishnoi has been named as the main conspirator in the killing after Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi, claimed that he and gangster Bishnoi had planned Moose Wala's killing.

Brar claimed Moose Wala was killed as revenge for the murder of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar.

Details Bishnoi brought to Mansa amid tight security

Bishnoi was brought to Mansa district amid tight security around 4 am on Wednesday. He was presented before the duty magistrate after conducting medical check-up at the district civil hospital. A Delhi court on Tuesday directed Punjab Police to take all measures for Bishnoi's safety during transit and till his court production after Bishnoi's counsel claimed there was a threat to his client's life.

Development A Delhi court allowed Bishnoi's one-day transit remand

On Tuesday, a Delhi court granted the Punjab Police's one-day transit remand plea "considering the totality of the circumstance" and "seriousness of the offences and gravity of allegations" against Bishnoi. The court ordered Punjab police to file a compliance report before the magistrate in Patiala House court, who had issued an arrest warrant against Bishnoi on Monday, just after the production in Mansa court.

Suspects Punjab Police has arrested 9 suspects; all linked to Bishnoi

Apart from Bishnoi, the Punjab Police have so far arrested nine suspects. These include three gangsters namely Manpreet Singh Manna; Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo, and Monu Daggar. Others are Naseeb Khan, Pawan Bishnoi, Manpreet Singh Bhau, Sandeep Singh, Charanjit Singh, and Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi. Police said all the arrested accused were closely associated with Bishnoi and his associates, and involved together in multiple FIRs.