IMD says heatwave is over, predicts rainfall across India soon

Written by Abhishek Hari May 03, 2022, 05:33 pm 3 min read

IMD has predicted significant drop in temperature and rainfall across states.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the "heatwave is over" and forecasted rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the country, including Delhi. According to the IMD, most regions in northern and central India will be free of the heatwave from Thursday. In addition, it said maximum temperatures are unlikely to rise for the next six-seven days in most parts of India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The IMD's announcement brings some relief to citizens across states, especially in the northwest and central India, who have been reeling under intense heatwave conditions.

This year, northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years due to meager rainfall.

In April, the average maximum temperature in the northwest region was 35.9°C, while the same was 37.78°C in central India.

IMD Maximum temperatures expected to drop by 3-4°C

Maximum temperatures in northwest India are expected to drop by 3-4°C until Friday, according to IMD officials. They added there will be no heatwave in most of north and central India from Thursday. Moreover, light rain, along with dust storms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (around 40-50 km/h), is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the coming days.

Weather forecast Where else has IMD predicted rainfall?

The IMD earlier forecasted heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh and the West Bengal-Sikkim Sub-Himalayan region. Assam and Meghalaya were predicted to witness isolated heavy rainfall between Monday and Wednesday. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura were expected to witness the same on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic WB, and Odisha would see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the next five days, said IMD.

Quote Influence of the approaching western disturbance

Predicting rainfall and thunderstorms in most parts across India, the IMD officials said, "This is under the influence of the approaching western disturbance." Forecasting rain for southern India, they added, "Rainfall over the southern peninsula will be caused by the wind discontinuity in lower levels."

Heatwave Maharashtra, Gujarat will continue to witness hotter days

However, Maharashtra and Gujarat will continue to witness hotter days this week, with a heatwave predicted for central Maharashtra on Thursday and Friday. To note, at least 25 people have so far died this year as a result of the ongoing heatwave in Maharashtra alone—the highest number since 2016. As many as 375 heatstroke cases have also been registered in the state, said reports.

Cyclone IMD predicts cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea

The IMD predicted a cyclonic circulation would form over the South Andaman Sea on Wednesday. "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region [Bay of Bengal] around May 6," which will become more "marked during subsequent 24 hours," it said. This will lead to rainfall over India's east coast and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Thursday and Friday.