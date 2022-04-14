India

Delhi: Student, teacher test positive for COVID-19; classmates sent home

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has increased by 118% in two days.

A private school in Delhi on Thursday reported two COVID-19 cases—with a student and a teacher testing positive—prompting the authorities to send the primary contacts home. Besides Delhi, several National Capital Region (NCR) cities have already made headlines after COVID-19 cases were reported in a few schools there. Notably, the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has increased by 118% in just two days.

Context Why does this story matter?

The COVID-19 cases being reported in Delhi-NCR schools have raised serious concerns as the majority of the schools have already fully reopened across the country.

To recall, the Delhi government had allowed all schools to reopen and conduct offline classes from February for all classes after a drop in coronavirus cases and a nod from the Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA).

Statement AAP leader Atishi shared details about fresh cases

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA, Atishi, on Thursday issued a statement over COVID-19 cases being detected in a school in the national capital. "There are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for COVID-19. Other students of the class have been sent home," she said. "We are closely tracking the situation," the AAP leader added.

Details Positive cases in Ghaziabad, Noida schools

As per reports, 23 students from four schools in Noida so far tested COVID-19 positive recently. Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, two private schools were shut down for three days earlier this week as a precautionary measure after some of their students tested positive for the virus. In order to avoid the further spread of the disease, the schools had temporarily opted for virtual classes.

CM speaks Will bring guidelines for schools if necessary: CM Kejriwal

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has stated the government will implement new COVID-19 guidelines for schools if necessary. "We are tracking the rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by Mint. "People are not getting admitted to the hospital and there is nothing to worry about right now (sic)," added the chief minister.

Latest numbers What is the latest trend of COVID-19 cases in Delhi?

In Delhi, COVID-19 cases have reportedly increased by nearly 50% in just one day and 118% in a span of two days. On Wednesday, Delhi registered 299 new cases, a significant rise from Monday's tally of 137 infections. The COVID-19 positivity rate rose to 2.7% from 0.5% in only a week. However, doctors advised people not to panic but warned against lowering their guard.