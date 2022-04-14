India

PM Modi inaugurates Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya dedicated to Indian PMs

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 14, 2022, 02:58 pm 2 min read

Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya was conceived to celebrate and recognize the contributions of all prime ministers of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya—a much-hyped museum dedicated to all the prime ministers of India—adjacent to Teen Murti Bhavan, New Delhi. Interestingly, he also purchased a ticket to visit the galleries on the first day. The museum aims to celebrate and recognize the contributions of all prime ministers of India, regardless of their tenure in office or ideology.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the new museum "tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers."

The museum—spanning over 15,600 square meters—has 43 galleries and contains displays of former prime leaders to convey the stories of their contributions to India after independence to sensitize and inspire the youngsters about their leadership, vision, and achievements.

Dedicated corner Exclusive, technologically advanced section for Jawaharlal Nehru

The Sangrahalaya houses the erstwhile Nehru Museum, which has a "technologically advanced" display to celebrate the life and achievements of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, reported News18. The museum's Block I also has a special section exhibiting presents Nehru received from across the globe—that weren't previously displayed. The Sangrahalaya's displays open with exhibits of the Indian freedom struggle and framing of the Constitution.

Details What are the other exhibits in the museum?

According to the PMO, the museum's design is inspired by "the story of rising India" and "incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices." Interestingly, "no tree has been felled or transplanted" during its construction. Moreover, "cutting-edge technology-based interfaces" like holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, and experiential installations, among others, are available at the museum.

Information Information for museum collected from Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, other organizations

Notably, the information required for the museum was gathered through various resources/repositories with organizations like Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, media houses (Indian and international), and foreign news agencies, among others, as per the PMO's announcement. It also said the museum's logo—which depicts the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra—represents the country and democracy.

Do you know? Multi-crore project was authorized 4 years ago

According to a Mint report, the new museum measures 10,000 square meters in area (excluding the Nehru Museum) and was built at a cost of Rs. 271 crore. To note, the museum project was authorized back in 2018.