Delhi reduces number of 'dry days' from 21 to 3

Jan 25, 2022

Dry days in Delhi will now be observed solely on Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.

The Delhi excise department has reduced the number of dry days in the national capital to just three this year, down from 21. Dry days will now be observed solely on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). The new excise policy with the proposal to cut the number of dry days was notified last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Compared to most other Indian states and union territories, Delhi's 21 dry days was among the highest in the country.

In March 2021, Delhi's excise minister Manish Sisodia had promised to reduce the number of dry days in the national capital.

However, the new policy does not apply to the service of alcohol to guests in hotels with an L-15 license.

Quote What does the order say?

"In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that - Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti - shall be observed as 'dry day' in the national capital by all the licensees of the excise department and vends located in Delhi for the year 2022," said Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Anand Kumar Tiwari in the order.

From time to time, the government may declare any other day of the year as a dry day, said Tiwari in the order. "The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list," he said. This order must be displayed in a prominent location on licensed premises, the order further stated.

Alcohol consumption 16 crore people consume alcohol in India: Study

Alcohol consumption is prevalent in India, with an estimated 16 crore people consumers, according to a 2018 government survey by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. As many as 29.2% of men and 1.2% of women consume alcohol in India, the 2015-16 National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) stated. "India does not have a solid national policy on alcohol consumption," it said.