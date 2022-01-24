India

Delhi Traffic Police issues R-Day advisory, check routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police issues R-Day advisory, check routes to avoid

Written by Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 08:14 pm 3 min read

The Delhi Traffic Police have closed several routes due to the Republic Day celebration on Wednesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for Republic Day celebrations that will take place on Wednesday. The parade will leave Vijay Chowk at 10:20 am and proceed to the Red Fort Grounds. Several traffic restrictions will remain in place for the parade to go smoothly throughout the route. Citizens have been asked to plan their journeys accordingly.

Information Route of the Parade and Tableaux

The Parade route: Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg-Turn right on "C" Hexagon-Turn left and enter National Stadium from Gate No. 1. The Tableaux route: Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.

Restrictions Traffic restrictions in the national capital

(Photo credit: Unsplash/@ravinepz)

From 6 pm on January 25 until the parade is over, there will be no traffic on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and India Gate. From 11 pm till the parade gets over, there will be no cross-traffic on Rajpath between Rafi-Marg, Janpath, and Man-Singh-Road. From 2 am on January 26, until the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed to traffic.

Suggestions Which routes should commuters follow?

(Photo credit: Unsplash/Laurentiu Morariu)

North-South Corridor Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road. From Madarsa-Lodhi Road 'T' point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg. East-West Corridor Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-SimonBoliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande MatramMarg. Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teen Murti Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Shankar Road-Vande Matram Marg.

Suggestions Routes to reach railway stations

(Photo credit: Unsplash/@pankaj_45)

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Panchkuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side. From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge-Rani Jhansi Flyover-R/A Jhandewalan-D.B. Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road-Paharganj Bridge for New Delhi Railway Station. From South Delhi: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road-Rajghat-Ring Road-Chowk YamunaBazar-SP Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauria Bridge for Old Delhi Railway. Station.

Information Restrictions on city bus services

Bus services in Delhi will be restricted in the following locations: Park Street/UdyanMarg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), R/A Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Tis Hazari Court.

Buses Restrictions on inter-state bus services

(Photo credit: Unsplash/CHUTTERSNAP)

Buses from Ghaziabad to Shivaji Stadium would travel along NH-24, Ring Road, and Bhairon Road. Buses traveling from NH-24 should turn right onto Road No. 56, which would take them to ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses from Ghaziabad will be redirected to Bhopra Chungi for the Wazirabad Bridge through Mohan Nagar. All inter-state buses arriving from the Dhaula Kuan side must stop at Dhaula Kuan.

Metro Restrictions on metro services

(Photo credit: Unsplash/Peter Chirkov)

Commuters will be allowed to use the Delhi metro at all stations on Wednesday. However, as per the schedule, boarding/de-boarding at the following stations will be prohibited on January 26: Kendriya Sachivalaya or Central Secretariat (5 am-12 pm). Udyog Bhawan (5 am-12 pm). Lok Kalyan Marg and Race Course (8:45 am-12 pm). Patel Chowk (8:45 am-12 pm).

Other restrictions Restrictions on heavy transport vehicles, large goods vehicles

From 10 pm on January 25 until the parade gets over, no heavy transport vehicle (HTV)/large goods vehicle (LGV) will be allowed to enter Delhi from the borders. From 7:30 am on January 25 to 1:30 pm on January 26, no HTV/LGV will be allowed to ply on Ring Road between ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT Kashmiri Gate.