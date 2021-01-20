-
Kisan Mahapanchayat seeks reconstitution of SC panel; court issues noticeLast updated on Jan 20, 2021, 01:54 pm
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a plea filed by the Kisan Mahapanchayat seeking the reconstitution of a court-appointed panel to discuss the contentious agricultural laws.
The committee had been formed by the apex court on January 12 to listen to the grievances of protesting farmers.
The court also refused to act against the farmers' proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.
Details
SC asks Attorney General to respond to notice
An SC bench—comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran—issued a notice on Kisan Mahapanchayat's plea and asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to respond, Bar and Bench reported.
The Kisan Mahapanchayat is a Rajasthan-based farmers' union represented by advocate Ajay Choudhary.
The SC is hearing challenges to the validity of the farm laws and the ongoing protests.
Panel
What is the SC-appointed panel?
The court had earlier ordered the formation of the four-member panel to hear all the parties and stakeholders and submit a report to the Court about the same.
Initially, the court had proposed the names of Bharatiya Kisan Union National President Bhupinder Singh Mann, Dr. Pramod Kumar Joshi, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, and Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil Ghanwat.
Information
BKU leader recused himself from SC panel
The panel had faced criticism as all four members had reportedly expressed support to the farm laws. The panel's future remains unknown as Mann recused himself citing "prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and public in general."